e-grocery Market 2022 | Top Key Players Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee

e-grocery Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “e-grocery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the e-grocery Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global e-grocery industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the e-grocery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of e-grocery in global, including the following market information:

Global e-grocery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global e-grocery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies e-grocery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies e-grocery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies e-grocery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies e-grocery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee



Total Market by Segment:

Global e-grocery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Global e-grocery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Global e-grocery

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 e-grocery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global e-grocery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Walmart

7.1.1 Walmart Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Walmart Business Overview

7.1.3 Walmart e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Walmart e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Walmart Key News

7.2 Amazon

7.2.1 Amazon Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.2.3 Amazon e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Amazon e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Amazon Key News

7.3 Kroger

7.3.1 Kroger Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Kroger Business Overview

7.3.3 Kroger e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Kroger e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kroger Key News

7.4 FreshDirect

7.4.1 FreshDirect Corporate Summary

7.4.2 FreshDirect Business Overview

7.4.3 FreshDirect e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 FreshDirect e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 FreshDirect Key News

7.5 Target

7.5.1 Target Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Target Business Overview

7.5.3 Target e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Target e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Target Key News

7.6 Tesco

7.6.1 Tesco Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Tesco Business Overview

7.6.3 Tesco e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Tesco e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Tesco Key News

7.7 Alibaba

7.7.1 Alibaba Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Alibaba Business Overview

7.7.3 Alibaba e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Alibaba e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Alibaba Key News

7.8 Carrefour

7.8.1 Carrefour Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Carrefour Business Overview

7.8.3 Carrefour e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Carrefour e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Carrefour Key News

7.9 ALDI

7.9.1 ALDI Corporate Summary

7.9.2 ALDI Business Overview

7.9.3 ALDI e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 ALDI e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ALDI Key News

7.10 Coles Online

7.10.1 Coles Online Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Coles Online Business Overview

7.10.3 Coles Online e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Coles Online e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Coles Online Key News

7.11 BigBasket

7.11.1 BigBasket Corporate Summary

7.11.2 BigBasket Business Overview

7.11.3 BigBasket e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 BigBasket e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 BigBasket Key News

7.12 Longo

7.12.1 Longo Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Longo Business Overview

7.12.3 Longo e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Longo e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Longo Key News

7.13 Schwan Food

7.13.1 Schwan Food Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Schwan Food Business Overview

7.13.3 Schwan Food e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Schwan Food e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Schwan Food Key News

7.14 Honestbee

7.14.1 Honestbee Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Honestbee Business Overview

7.14.3 Honestbee e-grocery Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Honestbee e-grocery Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Honestbee Key News

Continue…

