Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Segment by Type

MV and LV Frequency Converter

High Voltage Frequency Converter

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Segment by Application

Electric Power

Mining

Metallurgical

Petrochemical

Building Materials

Others

The report on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ABB

SIEMENS

Schneider

Danfoss

Rockwell

YASKAWA

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

Fuji Electric

Inovance Technology

Delta

GE Power Conversion

INVT

Hiconics Eco-energy Technology

VEICHI

HopeSenlan Science and Technology

EURA DRIVES

POWTRAN

Sichuan Jialing Electrical

Xinfengguang Electronics

SINEE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 SIEMENS

7.2.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

7.2.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SIEMENS Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SIEMENS Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.2.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.3 Schneider

7.3.1 Schneider Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Schneider Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Schneider Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.3.5 Schneider Recent Development

7.4 Danfoss

7.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

7.4.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.4.5 Danfoss Recent Development

7.5 Rockwell

7.5.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockwell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rockwell Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rockwell Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.5.5 Rockwell Recent Development

7.6 YASKAWA

7.6.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

7.6.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 YASKAWA Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 YASKAWA Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.6.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

7.7 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

7.7.1 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Corporation Information

7.7.2 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.7.5 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.8 Fuji Electric

7.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.9 Inovance Technology

7.9.1 Inovance Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Inovance Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Inovance Technology Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Inovance Technology Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.9.5 Inovance Technology Recent Development

7.10 Delta

7.10.1 Delta Corporation Information

7.10.2 Delta Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Delta Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Delta Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.10.5 Delta Recent Development

7.11 GE Power Conversion

7.11.1 GE Power Conversion Corporation Information

7.11.2 GE Power Conversion Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GE Power Conversion Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GE Power Conversion Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Products Offered

7.11.5 GE Power Conversion Recent Development

7.12 INVT

7.12.1 INVT Corporation Information

7.12.2 INVT Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 INVT Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 INVT Products Offered

7.12.5 INVT Recent Development

7.13 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology

7.13.1 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Recent Development

7.14 VEICHI

7.14.1 VEICHI Corporation Information

7.14.2 VEICHI Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 VEICHI Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 VEICHI Products Offered

7.14.5 VEICHI Recent Development

7.15 HopeSenlan Science and Technology

7.15.1 HopeSenlan Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 HopeSenlan Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HopeSenlan Science and Technology Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HopeSenlan Science and Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 HopeSenlan Science and Technology Recent Development

7.16 EURA DRIVES

7.16.1 EURA DRIVES Corporation Information

7.16.2 EURA DRIVES Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 EURA DRIVES Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 EURA DRIVES Products Offered

7.16.5 EURA DRIVES Recent Development

7.17 POWTRAN

7.17.1 POWTRAN Corporation Information

7.17.2 POWTRAN Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 POWTRAN Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 POWTRAN Products Offered

7.17.5 POWTRAN Recent Development

7.18 Sichuan Jialing Electrical

7.18.1 Sichuan Jialing Electrical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sichuan Jialing Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sichuan Jialing Electrical Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sichuan Jialing Electrical Products Offered

7.18.5 Sichuan Jialing Electrical Recent Development

7.19 Xinfengguang Electronics

7.19.1 Xinfengguang Electronics Corporation Information

7.19.2 Xinfengguang Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Xinfengguang Electronics Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Xinfengguang Electronics Products Offered

7.19.5 Xinfengguang Electronics Recent Development

7.20 SINEE

7.20.1 SINEE Corporation Information

7.20.2 SINEE Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SINEE Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SINEE Products Offered

7.20.5 SINEE Recent Development

