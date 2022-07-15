Parks & Recreation Management Software Market 2022 | Top Key Players PerfectMind, EZFacility, Yardi System, Active Network, Civicplus, Legend Recreation Software, Jarvis Corporation, Daxko, RecDesk, MyRec, Dash Platform, Vermont Systems, InnoSoft Fusion

Parks & Recreation Management Software Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Parks & Recreation Management Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Parks & Recreation Management Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Parks & Recreation Management Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parks & Recreation Management Software in global, including the following market information:

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PerfectMind

EZFacility

Yardi System

Active Network

Civicplus

Legend Recreation Software

Jarvis Corporation

Daxko

RecDesk

MyRec

Dash Platform

Vermont Systems

InnoSoft Fusion



Total Market by Segment:

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Venue Management

Registrations & Membership Management

Ticketing and Event Management

Others

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Community Parks

Recreation Departments

Healthcare & Wellness

Education & Academics

Sports Training Center

Others

Global Parks & Recreation Management Software

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 PerfectMind

7.1.1 PerfectMind Corporate Summary

7.1.2 PerfectMind Business Overview

7.1.3 PerfectMind Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 PerfectMind Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 PerfectMind Key News

7.2 EZFacility

7.2.1 EZFacility Corporate Summary

7.2.2 EZFacility Business Overview

7.2.3 EZFacility Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 EZFacility Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 EZFacility Key News

7.3 Yardi System

7.3.1 Yardi System Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Yardi System Business Overview

7.3.3 Yardi System Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Yardi System Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Yardi System Key News

7.4 Active Network

7.4.1 Active Network Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Active Network Business Overview

7.4.3 Active Network Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Active Network Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Active Network Key News

7.5 Civicplus

7.5.1 Civicplus Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Civicplus Business Overview

7.5.3 Civicplus Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Civicplus Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Civicplus Key News

7.6 Legend Recreation Software

7.6.1 Legend Recreation Software Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Legend Recreation Software Business Overview

7.6.3 Legend Recreation Software Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Legend Recreation Software Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Legend Recreation Software Key News

7.7 Jarvis Corporation

7.7.1 Jarvis Corporation Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Jarvis Corporation Business Overview

7.7.3 Jarvis Corporation Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Jarvis Corporation Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Jarvis Corporation Key News

7.8 Daxko

7.8.1 Daxko Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Daxko Business Overview

7.8.3 Daxko Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Daxko Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Daxko Key News

7.9 RecDesk

7.9.1 RecDesk Corporate Summary

7.9.2 RecDesk Business Overview

7.9.3 RecDesk Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 RecDesk Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 RecDesk Key News

7.10 MyRec

7.10.1 MyRec Corporate Summary

7.10.2 MyRec Business Overview

7.10.3 MyRec Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 MyRec Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MyRec Key News

7.11 Dash Platform

7.11.1 Dash Platform Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Dash Platform Business Overview

7.11.3 Dash Platform Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Dash Platform Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Dash Platform Key News

7.12 Vermont Systems

7.12.1 Vermont Systems Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Vermont Systems Business Overview

7.12.3 Vermont Systems Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Vermont Systems Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Vermont Systems Key News

7.13 InnoSoft Fusion

7.13.1 InnoSoft Fusion Corporate Summary

7.13.2 InnoSoft Fusion Business Overview

7.13.3 InnoSoft Fusion Parks & Recreation Management Software Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 InnoSoft Fusion Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 InnoSoft Fusion Key News

Continue…

