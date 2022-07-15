Biological Control Market 2022 | Top Key Players BASF, InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Anatis Bioprotection, Rentokil, Beneficial insectary, F.A.R, Kenya Biologics Ltd., Xilema, SDS Biotech, Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology, Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry, E-nema GmbH, Biohelp

Biological Control Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Biological Control Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Biological Control Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Biological Control industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/Biological-Control-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/95167

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Biological Control manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Control in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Control Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biological Control Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Control revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Control revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Control sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Biological Control sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp



Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Control Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Biological Control Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Other

Global Biological Control Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Biological Control Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

Global Biological Control

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/Biological-Control-Market-Global-Outlook-and-Forecast-2022-2028/95167

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Control Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Control Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporate Summary

7.1.2 BASF Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 BASF Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BASF Key News

7.2 InVivo

7.2.1 InVivo Corporate Summary

7.2.2 InVivo Business Overview

7.2.3 InVivo Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 InVivo Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.2.5 InVivo Key News

7.3 Dudutech

7.3.1 Dudutech Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Dudutech Business Overview

7.3.3 Dudutech Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Dudutech Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dudutech Key News

7.4 Koppert

7.4.1 Koppert Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Koppert Business Overview

7.4.3 Koppert Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Koppert Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Koppert Key News

7.5 Biobest Group

7.5.1 Biobest Group Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Biobest Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Biobest Group Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Biobest Group Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Biobest Group Key News

7.6 Arbico

7.6.1 Arbico Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Arbico Business Overview

7.6.3 Arbico Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Arbico Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Arbico Key News

7.7 Applied Bio-nomics

7.7.1 Applied Bio-nomics Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Applied Bio-nomics Business Overview

7.7.3 Applied Bio-nomics Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Applied Bio-nomics Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Applied Bio-nomics Key News

7.8 ENTOCARE

7.8.1 ENTOCARE Corporate Summary

7.8.2 ENTOCARE Business Overview

7.8.3 ENTOCARE Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 ENTOCARE Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ENTOCARE Key News

7.9 BioBee

7.9.1 BioBee Corporate Summary

7.9.2 BioBee Business Overview

7.9.3 BioBee Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 BioBee Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.9.5 BioBee Key News

7.10 Anatis Bioprotection

7.10.1 Anatis Bioprotection Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Anatis Bioprotection Business Overview

7.10.3 Anatis Bioprotection Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Anatis Bioprotection Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Anatis Bioprotection Key News

7.11 Rentokil

7.11.1 Rentokil Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Rentokil Business Overview

7.11.3 Rentokil Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Rentokil Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Rentokil Key News

7.12 Beneficial insectary

7.12.1 Beneficial insectary Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Beneficial insectary Business Overview

7.12.3 Beneficial insectary Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Beneficial insectary Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Beneficial insectary Key News

7.13 F.A.R

7.13.1 F.A.R Corporate Summary

7.13.2 F.A.R Business Overview

7.13.3 F.A.R Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 F.A.R Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.13.5 F.A.R Key News

7.14 Kenya Biologics Ltd.

7.14.1 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Business Overview

7.14.3 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Kenya Biologics Ltd. Key News

7.15 Xilema

7.15.1 Xilema Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Xilema Business Overview

7.15.3 Xilema Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Xilema Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Xilema Key News

7.16 SDS Biotech

7.16.1 SDS Biotech Corporate Summary

7.16.2 SDS Biotech Business Overview

7.16.3 SDS Biotech Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 SDS Biotech Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SDS Biotech Key News

7.17 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

7.17.1 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Corporate Summary

7.17.2 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Business Overview

7.17.3 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology Key News

7.18 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

7.18.1 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Corporate Summary

7.18.2 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Business Overview

7.18.3 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry Key News

7.19 E-nema GmbH

7.19.1 E-nema GmbH Corporate Summary

7.19.2 E-nema GmbH Business Overview

7.19.3 E-nema GmbH Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 E-nema GmbH Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.19.5 E-nema GmbH Key News

7.20 Biohelp

7.20.1 Biohelp Corporate Summary

7.20.2 Biohelp Business Overview

7.20.3 Biohelp Biological Control Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 Biohelp Biological Control Revenue in Global Market (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Biohelp Key News

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cubicle-curtain-market-size-swot-analysis-and-opprtunities-for-new-players-forecast-from-2022-to-2028-2022-07-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/edi-ultrapure-water-system-market-2022-global-industry-share-growth-drivers-emerging-technologies-and-forecast-2028-2022-06-22

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-usa-drums-sets-market-2022-global-industry-share-growth-drivers-emerging-technologies-and-forecast-2028-2022-07-07

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ice-pops-market-size-segmentation-analysis-key-company-profiles-cagr-forecast-2022-2028-2022-06-28