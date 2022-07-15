Cycle Helmets Market 2022 | Top Key Players Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, Urge, Orbea, GUB, LAS helmets, Strategic Sports, One Industries, Limar, Fox Racing, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Moon Helmet, Locatelli Spa, Rudy Project, Shenghong Sports, HardnutZ, SenHai Sports Goods

Cycle Helmets Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Cycle Helmets Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Cycle Helmets Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cycle Helmets industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Cycle Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cycle Helmets in global, including the following market information:

Global Cycle Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cycle Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cycle Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cycle Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cycle Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Cycle Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

ABUS

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods



Total Market by Segment:

Global Cycle Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Cycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Global Cycle Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Cycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Global Cycle Helmets

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cycle Helmets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cycle Helmets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Vista Outdoor

7.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Vista Outdoor Business Overview

7.1.3 Vista Outdoor Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Vista Outdoor Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Vista Outdoor Key News

7.2 Dorel

7.2.1 Dorel Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Dorel Business Overview

7.2.3 Dorel Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Dorel Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Dorel Key News

7.3 Specialized

7.3.1 Specialized Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Specialized Business Overview

7.3.3 Specialized Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Specialized Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Specialized Key News

7.4 Trek Bicycle

7.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Trek Bicycle Business Overview

7.4.3 Trek Bicycle Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Trek Bicycle Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Trek Bicycle Key News

7.5 Merida

7.5.1 Merida Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Merida Business Overview

7.5.3 Merida Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Merida Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Merida Key News

7.6 Giant

7.6.1 Giant Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Giant Business Overview

7.6.3 Giant Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Giant Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Giant Key News

7.7 ABUS

7.7.1 ABUS Corporate Summary

7.7.2 ABUS Business Overview

7.7.3 ABUS Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 ABUS Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ABUS Key News

7.8 Mavic

7.8.1 Mavic Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Mavic Business Overview

7.8.3 Mavic Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Mavic Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Mavic Key News

7.9 Scott Sports

7.9.1 Scott Sports Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Scott Sports Business Overview

7.9.3 Scott Sports Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Scott Sports Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Scott Sports Key News

7.10 KASK

7.10.1 KASK Corporate Summary

7.10.2 KASK Business Overview

7.10.3 KASK Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 KASK Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 KASK Key News

7.11 MET

7.11.1 MET Corporate Summary

7.11.2 MET Cycle Helmets Business Overview

7.11.3 MET Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 MET Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 MET Key News

7.12 OGK KABUTO

7.12.1 OGK KABUTO Corporate Summary

7.12.2 OGK KABUTO Cycle Helmets Business Overview

7.12.3 OGK KABUTO Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 OGK KABUTO Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 OGK KABUTO Key News

7.13 Uvex

7.13.1 Uvex Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Uvex Cycle Helmets Business Overview

7.13.3 Uvex Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Uvex Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Uvex Key News

7.14 POC

7.14.1 POC Corporate Summary

7.14.2 POC Business Overview

7.14.3 POC Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 POC Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 POC Key News

7.15 Urge

7.15.1 Urge Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Urge Business Overview

7.15.3 Urge Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Urge Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Urge Key News

7.16 Orbea

7.16.1 Orbea Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Orbea Business Overview

7.16.3 Orbea Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Orbea Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Orbea Key News

7.17 GUB

7.17.1 GUB Corporate Summary

7.17.2 GUB Business Overview

7.17.3 GUB Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 GUB Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.17.5 GUB Key News

7.18 LAS helmets

7.18.1 LAS helmets Corporate Summary

7.18.2 LAS helmets Business Overview

7.18.3 LAS helmets Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 LAS helmets Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.18.5 LAS helmets Key News

7.19 Strategic Sports

7.19.1 Strategic Sports Corporate Summary

7.19.2 Strategic Sports Business Overview

7.19.3 Strategic Sports Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 Strategic Sports Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Strategic Sports Key News

7.20 One Industries

7.20.1 One Industries Corporate Summary

7.20.2 One Industries Business Overview

7.20.3 One Industries Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 One Industries Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.20.5 One Industries Key News

7.21 Limar

7.21.1 Limar Corporate Summary

7.21.2 Limar Business Overview

7.21.3 Limar Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.21.4 Limar Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Limar Key News

7.22 Fox Racing

7.22.1 Fox Racing Corporate Summary

7.22.2 Fox Racing Business Overview

7.22.3 Fox Racing Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.22.4 Fox Racing Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Fox Racing Key News

7.23 Lazer

7.23.1 Lazer Corporate Summary

7.23.2 Lazer Business Overview

7.23.3 Lazer Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.23.4 Lazer Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Lazer Key News

7.24 Louis Garneau

7.24.1 Louis Garneau Corporate Summary

7.24.2 Louis Garneau Business Overview

7.24.3 Louis Garneau Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.24.4 Louis Garneau Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Louis Garneau Key News

7.25 Moon Helmet

7.25.1 Moon Helmet Corporate Summary

7.25.2 Moon Helmet Business Overview

7.25.3 Moon Helmet Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.25.4 Moon Helmet Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Moon Helmet Key News

7.26 Locatelli Spa

7.26.1 Locatelli Spa Corporate Summary

7.26.2 Locatelli Spa Business Overview

7.26.3 Locatelli Spa Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.26.4 Locatelli Spa Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Locatelli Spa Key News

7.27 Rudy Project

7.27.1 Rudy Project Corporate Summary

7.27.2 Rudy Project Business Overview

7.27.3 Rudy Project Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.27.4 Rudy Project Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Rudy Project Key News

7.28 Shenghong Sports

7.28.1 Shenghong Sports Corporate Summary

7.28.2 Shenghong Sports Business Overview

7.28.3 Shenghong Sports Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.28.4 Shenghong Sports Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Shenghong Sports Key News

7.29 HardnutZ

7.29.1 HardnutZ Corporate Summary

7.29.2 HardnutZ Business Overview

7.29.3 HardnutZ Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.29.4 HardnutZ Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.29.5 HardnutZ Key News

7.30 SenHai Sports Goods

7.30.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporate Summary

7.30.2 SenHai Sports Goods Business Overview

7.30.3 SenHai Sports Goods Cycle Helmets Major Product Offerings

7.30.4 SenHai Sports Goods Cycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.30.5 SenHai Sports Goods Key News

8 Global Cycle Helmets

Continue…

