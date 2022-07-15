Fire Pits Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Fire Pits Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Fire Pits Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Fire Pits market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Fire Pits market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Pits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Pits market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Fire Pits Market Segment by Type

Wood Burning Fire Pits

Gas Fire Pits

Others

Fire Pits Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The report on the Fire Pits market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Patina Products

Crate and Barrel

Airxcel

Endless Summer

Outdoor GreatRoom

Bond Manufacturing

TACKLIFE

GHP Group

Landmann

Best Choice Products

AmazonBasics

YAHEETECH

American Fyre Designs

Frepits UK

Fire Sense

ZheJiang Yayi

Designing Fire

Mr. Bar-B-Q

Camplux Machinery and Electric

Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd

Shinerich Industrial

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Fire Pits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fire Pits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Pits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Pits with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Pits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Fire Pits Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fire Pits Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fire Pits Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fire Pits Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fire Pits Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fire Pits Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fire Pits Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fire Pits Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fire Pits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fire Pits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Pits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Pits Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fire Pits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fire Pits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fire Pits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fire Pits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Pits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Pits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Patina Products

7.1.1 Patina Products Corporation Information

7.1.2 Patina Products Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Patina Products Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Patina Products Fire Pits Products Offered

7.1.5 Patina Products Recent Development

7.2 Crate and Barrel

7.2.1 Crate and Barrel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Crate and Barrel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Crate and Barrel Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Crate and Barrel Fire Pits Products Offered

7.2.5 Crate and Barrel Recent Development

7.3 Airxcel

7.3.1 Airxcel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Airxcel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Airxcel Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Airxcel Fire Pits Products Offered

7.3.5 Airxcel Recent Development

7.4 Endless Summer

7.4.1 Endless Summer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Endless Summer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Endless Summer Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Endless Summer Fire Pits Products Offered

7.4.5 Endless Summer Recent Development

7.5 Outdoor GreatRoom

7.5.1 Outdoor GreatRoom Corporation Information

7.5.2 Outdoor GreatRoom Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pits Products Offered

7.5.5 Outdoor GreatRoom Recent Development

7.6 Bond Manufacturing

7.6.1 Bond Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bond Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pits Products Offered

7.6.5 Bond Manufacturing Recent Development

7.7 TACKLIFE

7.7.1 TACKLIFE Corporation Information

7.7.2 TACKLIFE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TACKLIFE Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TACKLIFE Fire Pits Products Offered

7.7.5 TACKLIFE Recent Development

7.8 GHP Group

7.8.1 GHP Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 GHP Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GHP Group Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GHP Group Fire Pits Products Offered

7.8.5 GHP Group Recent Development

7.9 Landmann

7.9.1 Landmann Corporation Information

7.9.2 Landmann Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Landmann Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Landmann Fire Pits Products Offered

7.9.5 Landmann Recent Development

7.10 Best Choice Products

7.10.1 Best Choice Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 Best Choice Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Best Choice Products Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Best Choice Products Fire Pits Products Offered

7.10.5 Best Choice Products Recent Development

7.11 AmazonBasics

7.11.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information

7.11.2 AmazonBasics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AmazonBasics Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AmazonBasics Fire Pits Products Offered

7.11.5 AmazonBasics Recent Development

7.12 YAHEETECH

7.12.1 YAHEETECH Corporation Information

7.12.2 YAHEETECH Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 YAHEETECH Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 YAHEETECH Products Offered

7.12.5 YAHEETECH Recent Development

7.13 American Fyre Designs

7.13.1 American Fyre Designs Corporation Information

7.13.2 American Fyre Designs Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 American Fyre Designs Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 American Fyre Designs Products Offered

7.13.5 American Fyre Designs Recent Development

7.14 Frepits UK

7.14.1 Frepits UK Corporation Information

7.14.2 Frepits UK Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Frepits UK Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Frepits UK Products Offered

7.14.5 Frepits UK Recent Development

7.15 Fire Sense

7.15.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fire Sense Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fire Sense Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fire Sense Products Offered

7.15.5 Fire Sense Recent Development

7.16 ZheJiang Yayi

7.16.1 ZheJiang Yayi Corporation Information

7.16.2 ZheJiang Yayi Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ZheJiang Yayi Products Offered

7.16.5 ZheJiang Yayi Recent Development

7.17 Designing Fire

7.17.1 Designing Fire Corporation Information

7.17.2 Designing Fire Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Designing Fire Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Designing Fire Products Offered

7.17.5 Designing Fire Recent Development

7.18 Mr. Bar-B-Q

7.18.1 Mr. Bar-B-Q Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mr. Bar-B-Q Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Mr. Bar-B-Q Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Mr. Bar-B-Q Products Offered

7.18.5 Mr. Bar-B-Q Recent Development

7.19 Camplux Machinery and Electric

7.19.1 Camplux Machinery and Electric Corporation Information

7.19.2 Camplux Machinery and Electric Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Camplux Machinery and Electric Products Offered

7.19.5 Camplux Machinery and Electric Recent Development

7.20 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd

7.20.1 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd Products Offered

7.20.5 Jiangsu Gardensun Furnace Co.Ltd Recent Development

7.21 Shinerich Industrial

7.21.1 Shinerich Industrial Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shinerich Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Shinerich Industrial Products Offered

7.21.5 Shinerich Industrial Recent Development

