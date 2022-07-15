Electric Submersible Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Submersible Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meter)
Global top five Electric Submersible Cables companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electric Submersible Cables market was valued at 4021.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4469.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electric Submersible Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
ESP Flat Power Cable
ESP Round Power Cable
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil and Gas
Agriculture
Mining
Construction
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Submersible Cables revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Submersible Cables revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Electric Submersible Cables sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Electric Submersible Cables sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Borets
Kerite
General Cable
Prysmian Group
Jainson Cables India
SUPERSTAR CABLE
Southwire
Nexans
V-Guard
Havells India
Hitachi Metals
Schlumberger
Halliburton
GE(Baker Hughes)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Submersible Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Submersible Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electric Submersible Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electric Submersible Cables Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Submersible Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Submersible Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Submersible Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Submersible Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Submersible Cables Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Submersible Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Submersible Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Submersible Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Submersible Cables Companies
