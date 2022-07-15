HVAC Relay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Relay in global, including the following market information:
Global HVAC Relay Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global HVAC Relay Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five HVAC Relay companies in 2020 (%)
The global HVAC Relay market was valued at 1496.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1739.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the HVAC Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Relay Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Electromagnetic Relay
Solid State Relay
Thermal Relay
Hybrid Relay
Global HVAC Relay Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global HVAC Relay Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVAC Relay revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVAC Relay revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies HVAC Relay sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVAC Relay sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TE Connectivity
Control & Switchgear Electric
Eaton
Siemens
GE
ABB
Littlefuse
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Toshiba
Schneider Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Relay Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Relay Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Relay Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Relay Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global HVAC Relay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global HVAC Relay Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Relay Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Relay Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Relay Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Relay Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Relay Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Relay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Relay Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Relay Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Relay Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Relay Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HVAC Relay Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Electromagnetic Relay
4.1.3 Solid State Relay
4.1.4 Thermal Relay
