Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

Panasonic(Japan)

Chargemaster(UK)

Elektromotive(UK)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Ruckus New Energy Tech(China)

Huashang Sanyou(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)



Total Market by Segment:

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Slow Charging

Fast Charging

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Chargepoint(US)

7.1.1 Chargepoint(US) Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Chargepoint(US) Business Overview

7.1.3 Chargepoint(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Chargepoint(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Chargepoint(US) Key News

7.2 ABB(Switzerland)

7.2.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporate Summary

7.2.2 ABB(Switzerland) Business Overview

7.2.3 ABB(Switzerland) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 ABB(Switzerland) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ABB(Switzerland) Key News

7.3 Eaton(Ireland)

7.3.1 Eaton(Ireland) Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Eaton(Ireland) Business Overview

7.3.3 Eaton(Ireland) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Eaton(Ireland) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Eaton(Ireland) Key News

7.4 Leviton(US)

7.4.1 Leviton(US) Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Leviton(US) Business Overview

7.4.3 Leviton(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Leviton(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Leviton(US) Key News

7.5 Blink(US)

7.5.1 Blink(US) Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Blink(US) Business Overview

7.5.3 Blink(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Blink(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Blink(US) Key News

7.6 Schneider Electric(France)

7.6.1 Schneider Electric(France) Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Schneider Electric(France) Business Overview

7.6.3 Schneider Electric(France) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Schneider Electric(France) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Schneider Electric(France) Key News

7.7 Siemens(Germany)

7.7.1 Siemens(Germany) Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Siemens(Germany) Business Overview

7.7.3 Siemens(Germany) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Siemens(Germany) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Siemens(Germany) Key News

7.8 General Electric(US)

7.8.1 General Electric(US) Corporate Summary

7.8.2 General Electric(US) Business Overview

7.8.3 General Electric(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 General Electric(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 General Electric(US) Key News

7.9 AeroVironment(US)

7.9.1 AeroVironment(US) Corporate Summary

7.9.2 AeroVironment(US) Business Overview

7.9.3 AeroVironment(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 AeroVironment(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 AeroVironment(US) Key News

7.10 Panasonic(Japan)

7.10.1 Panasonic(Japan) Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Panasonic(Japan) Business Overview

7.10.3 Panasonic(Japan) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Panasonic(Japan) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Panasonic(Japan) Key News

7.11 Chargemaster(UK)

7.11.1 Chargemaster(UK) Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Chargemaster(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Business Overview

7.11.3 Chargemaster(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Chargemaster(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Chargemaster(UK) Key News

7.12 Elektromotive(UK)

7.12.1 Elektromotive(UK) Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Elektromotive(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Business Overview

7.12.3 Elektromotive(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Elektromotive(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Elektromotive(UK) Key News

7.13 Clipper Creek(US)

7.13.1 Clipper Creek(US) Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Clipper Creek(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Business Overview

7.13.3 Clipper Creek(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Clipper Creek(US) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Clipper Creek(US) Key News

7.14 DBT CEV(France)

7.14.1 DBT CEV(France) Corporate Summary

7.14.2 DBT CEV(France) Business Overview

7.14.3 DBT CEV(France) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 DBT CEV(France) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 DBT CEV(France) Key News

7.15 Pod Point(UK)

7.15.1 Pod Point(UK) Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Pod Point(UK) Business Overview

7.15.3 Pod Point(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Pod Point(UK) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Pod Point(UK) Key News

7.16 BYD(China)

7.16.1 BYD(China) Corporate Summary

7.16.2 BYD(China) Business Overview

7.16.3 BYD(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 BYD(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.16.5 BYD(China) Key News

7.17 NARI(China)

7.17.1 NARI(China) Corporate Summary

7.17.2 NARI(China) Business Overview

7.17.3 NARI(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 NARI(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.17.5 NARI(China) Key News

7.18 Xuji Group(China)

7.18.1 Xuji Group(China) Corporate Summary

7.18.2 Xuji Group(China) Business Overview

7.18.3 Xuji Group(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 Xuji Group(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Xuji Group(China) Key News

7.19 Potivio(China)

7.19.1 Potivio(China) Corporate Summary

7.19.2 Potivio(China) Business Overview

7.19.3 Potivio(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 Potivio(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Potivio(China) Key News

7.20 Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

7.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Corporate Summary

7.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Business Overview

7.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Key News

7.21 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China)

7.21.1 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China) Corporate Summary

7.21.2 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China) Business Overview

7.21.3 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.21.4 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Ruckus New Energy Tech(China) Key News

7.22 Huashang Sanyou(China)

7.22.1 Huashang Sanyou(China) Corporate Summary

7.22.2 Huashang Sanyou(China) Business Overview

7.22.3 Huashang Sanyou(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.22.4 Huashang Sanyou(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Huashang Sanyou(China) Key News

7.23 Wanbang(China)

7.23.1 Wanbang(China) Corporate Summary

7.23.2 Wanbang(China) Business Overview

7.23.3 Wanbang(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.23.4 Wanbang(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Wanbang(China) Key News

7.24 Qingdao Telaidian(China)

7.24.1 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Corporate Summary

7.24.2 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Business Overview

7.24.3 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Major Product Offerings

7.24.4 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Qingdao Telaidian(China) Key News

8 Global Charging Station for Electric Vehicle (EV)

Continue…

