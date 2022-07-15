Gasification Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gasification in global, including the following market information:
Global Gasification Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Gasification Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Gasification companies in 2020 (%)
The global Gasification market was valued at 7999.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15710 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Gasification manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gasification Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Gasification Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Biomass/Waste
Coal
Natural Gas
Petroleum
Global Gasification Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Gasification Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Chemicals
Liquid Fuels
Power
Gas Fuels
Global Gasification Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Gasification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gasification revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gasification revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Gasification sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Gasification sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Liquide
Cb&I
GE
KBR
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Shell
Sedin Engineering
Siemens
Synthesis Energy Systems
Thyssenkrupp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gasification Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gasification Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gasification Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gasification Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Gasification Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Gasification Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gasification Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gasification Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gasification Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gasification Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gasification Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gasification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gasification Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gasification Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gasification Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gasification Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gasification Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Biomass/Waste
4.1.3 Coal
