Luxury Handbags and Purses Market 2022 | Top Key Players Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont Group, Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Septwolves, Fion, Goldlion, Wanlima, Phillip Lim, The Chanel, Givenchy, LV

Luxury Handbags and Purses Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Luxury Handbags and Purses Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Luxury Handbags and Purses industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Luxury Handbags and Purses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Handbags and Purses in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dior

LVMH

Coach

Kering

Prada

Michael Kors

Hermes

Chanel

Richemont Group

Kate Spade

Burberry

Tory Burch

Septwolves

Fion

Goldlion

Wanlima

Phillip Lim

The Chanel

Givenchy

LV



Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Luxury Purses

Luxury Handbags

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Age 15-25

Age 25-50

Old Than 50

Other

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Dior

7.1.1 Dior Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Dior Business Overview

7.1.3 Dior Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Dior Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Dior Key News

7.2 LVMH

7.2.1 LVMH Corporate Summary

7.2.2 LVMH Business Overview

7.2.3 LVMH Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 LVMH Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 LVMH Key News

7.3 Coach

7.3.1 Coach Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Coach Business Overview

7.3.3 Coach Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Coach Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Coach Key News

7.4 Kering

7.4.1 Kering Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Kering Business Overview

7.4.3 Kering Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Kering Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kering Key News

7.5 Prada

7.5.1 Prada Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Prada Business Overview

7.5.3 Prada Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Prada Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Prada Key News

7.6 Michael Kors

7.6.1 Michael Kors Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Michael Kors Business Overview

7.6.3 Michael Kors Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Michael Kors Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Michael Kors Key News

7.7 Hermes

7.7.1 Hermes Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Hermes Business Overview

7.7.3 Hermes Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Hermes Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Hermes Key News

7.8 Chanel

7.8.1 Chanel Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Chanel Business Overview

7.8.3 Chanel Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Chanel Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Chanel Key News

7.9 Richemont Group

7.9.1 Richemont Group Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Richemont Group Business Overview

7.9.3 Richemont Group Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Richemont Group Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Richemont Group Key News

7.10 Kate Spade

7.10.1 Kate Spade Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Kate Spade Business Overview

7.10.3 Kate Spade Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Kate Spade Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Kate Spade Key News

7.11 Burberry

7.11.1 Burberry Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Burberry Luxury Handbags and Purses Business Overview

7.11.3 Burberry Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Burberry Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Burberry Key News

7.12 Tory Burch

7.12.1 Tory Burch Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Tory Burch Luxury Handbags and Purses Business Overview

7.12.3 Tory Burch Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Tory Burch Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Tory Burch Key News

7.13 Septwolves

7.13.1 Septwolves Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Septwolves Luxury Handbags and Purses Business Overview

7.13.3 Septwolves Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Septwolves Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Septwolves Key News

7.14 Fion

7.14.1 Fion Corporate Summary

7.14.2 Fion Business Overview

7.14.3 Fion Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 Fion Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Fion Key News

7.15 Goldlion

7.15.1 Goldlion Corporate Summary

7.15.2 Goldlion Business Overview

7.15.3 Goldlion Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.15.4 Goldlion Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Goldlion Key News

7.16 Wanlima

7.16.1 Wanlima Corporate Summary

7.16.2 Wanlima Business Overview

7.16.3 Wanlima Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.16.4 Wanlima Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Wanlima Key News

7.17 Phillip Lim

7.17.1 Phillip Lim Corporate Summary

7.17.2 Phillip Lim Business Overview

7.17.3 Phillip Lim Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.17.4 Phillip Lim Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Phillip Lim Key News

7.18 The Chanel

7.18.1 The Chanel Corporate Summary

7.18.2 The Chanel Business Overview

7.18.3 The Chanel Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.18.4 The Chanel Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.18.5 The Chanel Key News

7.19 Givenchy

7.19.1 Givenchy Corporate Summary

7.19.2 Givenchy Business Overview

7.19.3 Givenchy Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.19.4 Givenchy Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Givenchy Key News

7.20 LV

7.20.1 LV Corporate Summary

7.20.2 LV Business Overview

7.20.3 LV Luxury Handbags and Purses Major Product Offerings

7.20.4 LV Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.20.5 LV Key News

8 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses

Continue…

