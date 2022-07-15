Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A proton-exchange membrane, or polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM), is a semipermeable membrane generally made from ionomers and designed to conduct protons while acting as an electronic insulator and reactant barrier, e.g. to oxygen and hydrogen gas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Perfluoroproton Exchange Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane include 3M, Ballard, Gore, JSR, Solvary, DowDupont, Asahi Kasei, Fluon and Vision Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Perfluoroproton Exchange Membrane

Partial Fluorinated Polymer Proton Exchange Membrane

Nonfluoropolymer Proton Exchange Membrane

Composite Proton Exchange Membrane

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbon Fuels Cell

Hydrogen-oxygen Fuel Cell

Others

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Ballard

Gore

JSR

Solvary

DowDupont

Asahi Kasei

Fluon

Vision Group

Tri-Ring Group

Guangdong Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech

Jiangsu Dewei Advanced Materials

Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane Product Ty

