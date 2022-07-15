Runway Guard Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Runway Guard Lights (RGLs) are the first line of defence against an unintended incursion of an active runway by an aircraft or vehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Runway Guard Light in global, including the following market information:

Global Runway Guard Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Runway Guard Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Runway Guard Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global Runway Guard Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogen Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Runway Guard Light include ADB SAFEGATE (Belgium), Honeywell(US), Hella (TKH) (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), OSRAM (Germany), OCEM Airfield Technology (Italy), Astronics(US), Youyang (South Korea) and Airsafe Airport Equipment (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Runway Guard Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Runway Guard Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Runway Guard Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Halogen Type

LED Type

Global Runway Guard Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Runway Guard Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Global Runway Guard Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Runway Guard Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Runway Guard Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Runway Guard Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Runway Guard Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Runway Guard Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADB SAFEGATE (Belgium)

Honeywell(US)

Hella (TKH) (Germany)

Eaton (Ireland)

OSRAM (Germany)

OCEM Airfield Technology (Italy)

Astronics(US)

Youyang (South Korea)

Airsafe Airport Equipment (China)

Carmanah Technologies (Canada)

Vosla (NARVA) (Germany)

ATG Airports (UK)

Avlite Systems (Sealite) (Australia)

Transcon (Czech Republic)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Runway Guard Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Runway Guard Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Runway Guard Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Runway Guard Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Runway Guard Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Runway Guard Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Runway Guard Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Runway Guard Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Runway Guard Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Runway Guard Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Runway Guard Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Runway Guard Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Runway Guard Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Runway Guard Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Runway Guard Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Runway Guard Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Runway Guard Light Market Siz

