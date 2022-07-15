Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rechargeable lithium ion batteries is a type of rechargeable battery.Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in portable electronics and electric cars and are increasingly popular in military and aerospace applications.The lithium ions in the battery move the electrodes from the negative electrode to the positive electrode through the electrolyte while charging, and the back.Lithium-ion batteries use embedded lithium compounds as anode materials, and typically use graphite as cathode materials.It has high energy density, no memory effect and low self – discharge.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (GWh)

Global top five Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market was valued at 48550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124290 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cylindrical Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries include Sony, Panasonic (Sanyo), Nikon, Honcell Energy, Kodak, Maxell, YOK Energy, BAK Power and BYD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cylindrical Battery

Prismatic Battery

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic

Automobile

Medical

Military and National Defense

Textile

Aeronautics and Astronautics

Industrial

Energy

Other

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (GWh)

Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony

Panasonic (Sanyo)

Nikon

Honcell Energy

Kodak

Maxell

YOK Energy

BAK Power

BYD

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Saft

Toshiba

A123 Systems

Valence Technology

