Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rechargeable lithium ion batteries is a type of rechargeable battery.Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in portable electronics and electric cars and are increasingly popular in military and aerospace applications.The lithium ions in the battery move the electrodes from the negative electrode to the positive electrode through the electrolyte while charging, and the back.Lithium-ion batteries use embedded lithium compounds as anode materials, and typically use graphite as cathode materials.It has high energy density, no memory effect and low self – discharge.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (GWh)
Global top five Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market was valued at 48550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124290 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cylindrical Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries include Sony, Panasonic (Sanyo), Nikon, Honcell Energy, Kodak, Maxell, YOK Energy, BAK Power and BYD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cylindrical Battery
Prismatic Battery
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic
Automobile
Medical
Military and National Defense
Textile
Aeronautics and Astronautics
Industrial
Energy
Other
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (GWh)
Key companies Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sony
Panasonic (Sanyo)
Nikon
Honcell Energy
Kodak
Maxell
YOK Energy
BAK Power
BYD
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
GS Yuasa
Hitachi
Saft
Toshiba
A123 Systems
Valence Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
