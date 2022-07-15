EV-traction Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traction batteries, also known as electric vehicle batteries (EVB), are used to power electric or hybrid vehicles. The main focus of the traction battery design is the need for high capacity weight and volume ratios as the vehicle must also carry its power source.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV-traction Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global EV-traction Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EV-traction Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EV-traction Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV-traction Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Lead Acid Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV-traction Batteries include Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Gotion, CSICP, Lishen and East Penn Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EV-traction Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV-traction Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Lead Acid Battery
Pure Lead Battery
Gel Battery
Lithium-Ion Battery
Global EV-traction Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Vehicles
Recreational Vehicles
Global EV-traction Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV-traction Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV-traction Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EV-traction Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EV-traction Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
CATL
LG Chem
BYD
GS Yuasa
Gotion
CSICP
Lishen
East Penn Manufacturing
Clarios
Enersys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EV-traction Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EV-traction Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EV-traction Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EV-traction Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EV-traction Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV-traction Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EV-traction Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV-traction Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV-traction Batteries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV-traction Batteries Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
