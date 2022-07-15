EV-traction Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traction batteries, also known as electric vehicle batteries (EVB), are used to power electric or hybrid vehicles. The main focus of the traction battery design is the need for high capacity weight and volume ratios as the vehicle must also carry its power source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV-traction Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global EV-traction Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-evtraction-batteries-2022-2028-298

Global EV-traction Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EV-traction Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV-traction Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Lead Acid Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV-traction Batteries include Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Gotion, CSICP, Lishen and East Penn Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV-traction Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV-traction Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Lead Acid Battery

Pure Lead Battery

Gel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Global EV-traction Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Vehicles

Recreational Vehicles

Global EV-traction Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV-traction Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV-traction Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV-traction Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EV-traction Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EV-traction Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

CATL

LG Chem

BYD

GS Yuasa

Gotion

CSICP

Lishen

East Penn Manufacturing

Clarios

Enersys

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-evtraction-batteries-2022-2028-298

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EV-traction Batteries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EV-traction Batteries Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EV-traction Batteries Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EV-traction Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EV-traction Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV-traction Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EV-traction Batteries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV-traction Batteries Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV-traction Batteries Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV-traction Batteries Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-evtraction-batteries-2022-2028-298

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Advanced Materials for Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Batteries for Forklift Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nano-Enabled Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

