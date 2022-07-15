Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gas Pipeline Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market was valued at 1408040 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2134690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ERW Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure include EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW, EUROPIPE, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe and Zhejiang Kingland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ERW Pipes
LSAW Pipes
SSAW Pipes
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EVRAZ
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
JFE
Jindal SAW
EUROPIPE
Essar Steel
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
American SpiralWeld Pipe
Zhejiang Kingland
Tenaris
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing
CHU KONG PIPE
Baosteel
Borusan Mannesmann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies
