Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Gas Pipeline Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market was valued at 1408040 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2134690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ERW Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure include EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW, EUROPIPE, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe and Zhejiang Kingland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ERW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Gas Pipeline Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EVRAZ

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

JFE

Jindal SAW

EUROPIPE

Essar Steel

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

American SpiralWeld Pipe

Zhejiang Kingland

Tenaris

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

CHU KONG PIPE

Baosteel

Borusan Mannesmann

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

