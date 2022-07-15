Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic “swiss roll” manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cylindrical Li-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Cylindrical Li-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LiCoO2 Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cylindrical Li-ion Battery include Eastman, Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan and Shenzhen Auto-Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cylindrical Li-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cylindrical Li-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cylindrical Li-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cylindrical Li-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Cylindrical Li-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Shenzhen Auto-Energy

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cylindric

