Central Inverters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Inverters in global, including the following market information:
Global Central Inverters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Central Inverters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Central Inverters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Central Inverters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roof-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Central Inverters include ABB, Sungrow, Siemens SINACON, Ingeteam, Gamesa Electric (Siemens Gamesa), OCI Power (from KACO new energy GmbH), SMA and Delta Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Central Inverters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Central Inverters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Central Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roof-mounted
Floor-mounted
Global Central Inverters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Central Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial PV System
Utility-scale PV Power Plants
Global Central Inverters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Central Inverters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Central Inverters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Central Inverters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Central Inverters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Central Inverters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Sungrow
Siemens SINACON
Ingeteam
Gamesa Electric (Siemens Gamesa)
OCI Power (from KACO new energy GmbH)
SMA
Delta Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Central Inverters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Central Inverters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Central Inverters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Central Inverters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Central Inverters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Central Inverters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Central Inverters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Central Inverters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Central Inverters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Central Inverters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Central Inverters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Central Inverters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Central Inverters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Central Inverters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Central Inverters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Central Inverters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Central Inverters Market Size Markets, 2021 &
