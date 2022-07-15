Small Charge Controllers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers include MPPT and PWM. This report studies the large Charge Controller with current lower than 60A.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Charge Controllers in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Charge Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Charge Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Small Charge Controllers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Charge Controllers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MPPT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Charge Controllers include Morningstar, Phocos, Steca, Beijing Epsolar, Shuori New Energy, OutBack Power, Specialty Concepts, Renogy and Sollatek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Small Charge Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Charge Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Charge Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MPPT
PWM
Global Small Charge Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Charge Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial & Commercial
Residential & Rural Electrification
Global Small Charge Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Charge Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Charge Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Charge Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Charge Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Small Charge Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morningstar
Phocos
Steca
Beijing Epsolar
Shuori New Energy
OutBack Power
Specialty Concepts
Renogy
Sollatek
Remote Power
Studer Innotec
Victron Energy
Wuhan Wanpeng
TriStar
Midnite
Xantrex
Magnum
Blue Skey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Charge Controllers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Charge Controllers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Charge Controllers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Charge Controllers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Charge Controllers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Charge Controllers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Charge Controllers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Charge Controllers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Charge Controllers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Charge Controllers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Charge Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Charge Controllers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Charge Controllers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Charge Controllers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Charge Controllers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Charge Controllers Companies
4 S
