Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings in Global, including the following market information:
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings market was valued at 41310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 87160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings include Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation, Carrier (UTC), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu General, Emerson Electric and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HVAC
Lighting
Energy Management
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hotels and Restaurants
Offices
Retail Chains
Shopping Malls
Stadiums
Hospitals
Schools
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Controls
Siemens
Honeywell
Eaton Corporation
Carrier (UTC)
Schneider Electric
Fujitsu General
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Trane
Bosch Thermotechnology
Hitachi
Carel
Danfoss
Technovator International
GridPoint
Coolnomix
Spacewell
Cylon Controls
Logical Buildings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Efficiency for Commercial Buildings Players
