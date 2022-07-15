Perovskite Photovoltaics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mainly studies Perovskite Photovoltaics market. A perovskite solar cell (PSC) is a type of solar cell, which includes a perovskite-structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials, such as methyl ammonium lead halides and all-inorganic cesium lead halide, are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perovskite Photovoltaics in global, including the following market information:

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Perovskite Photovoltaics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perovskite Photovoltaics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perovskite Photovoltaics include GreatCell Solar, Oxford PV, Saule Technologies, Fraunhofer ISE, FrontMaterials, CSIRO, Microquanta Semiconductor, Solaronix and Solar-Tectic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perovskite Photovoltaics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BIPV

Utilities

Automotive

Other

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Perovskite Photovoltaics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perovskite Photovoltaics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perovskite Photovoltaics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perovskite Photovoltaics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Perovskite Photovoltaics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GreatCell Solar

Oxford PV

Saule Technologies

Fraunhofer ISE

FrontMaterials

CSIRO

Microquanta Semiconductor

Solaronix

Solar-Tectic

Solliance

