Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The future trend of natural gas power generation in the world may depend on countries' policy adjustments to global climate change and the flexibility of natural gas power generation required for the instability of renewable energy generation, but natural gas prices are inhibiting their larger scale for power generation. Negative factors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Turbines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation include GE Power, Showa Shell, Todd Corporation, ENKA ?n?aat ve Sanayi A.?., State Grid, China Huadian, CLP Group and Shenhua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Turbines

Natural Gas Combine Cycle

Natural Gas Fuel Cells

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Power

Showa Shell

Todd Corporation

ENKA ?n?aat ve Sanayi A.?.

State Grid

China Huadian

CLP Group

Shenhua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Players in Global Market



