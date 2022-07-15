Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amorphous Core Transformers market was valued at 2634.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Amorphous metal is a solid metallic material with high magnetic conductivity that provides energy saving performance. The metal atoms are disordered and arranged in non-crystal way. Amorphous metal is different from conventional steel because is easier to be magnetized and de-magnetized. Amorphous metal sheet is 0.02 mm thick, which is about 1/10 of conventional silicon steel. An amorphous core transformer is a highly efficient electrical transformer, which has a magnetic core comprised of ferromagnetic amorphous metal alloyed with a glass former. This ribbon of steel is wound to form the transformers core. The materials used in amorphous core transformers have high magnetic susceptibility, low coercivity and high electrical resistance.The market for Amorphous Metal Ribbons is concentrated with players such as Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, ABB, Siemens, State Grid Yingda (Zhixin Electric), Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems, CG Global, CREAT, Sunten, Yangdong Electric, TBEA, Eaglerise, TATUNG, Henan Longxiang Electrical, Howard Industries, Powerstar and so on. Among them, the top 3 manufacturers which include Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, ABB and Siemens are the leader with about 22% revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ABB

Siemens

State Grid Yingda (Zhixin Electric)

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems

CG Global

CREAT

Sunten

Yangdong Electric

TBEA

Eaglerise

TATUNG

Henan Longxiang Electrical

Howard Industries

Powerstar

By Types:

Oil-Immersed Amorphous Core Transformers

Dry-Type Amorphous Core Transformers

By Applications:

Factory

Building

Utility Companies

