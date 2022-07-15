Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report 2022
Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Umicore
GEM
Brunp Recycling
SungEel HiTech
Taisen Recycling
Batrec
Retriev Technologies
Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
Duesenfeld
4R Energy Corp
OnTo Technology
Lithion Recycling
Li-Cycle
AkkuSer
NAWA Technologies
Green Li-ion
Northvolt
Ganfeng Lithium
Reedwood Materials
Primobius
Battery Solutions
American Battery Technology
Accurec Recycling
Neometals
Fortum
SungEel MCC Americas
Redux GmbH
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery
1.2.3 NMC Battery
1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Industry Trends
2.3.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Drivers
2.3.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Challenges
2.3.4 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top
