Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report 2022

Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

Lithion Recycling

Li-Cycle

AkkuSer

NAWA Technologies

Green Li-ion

Northvolt

Ganfeng Lithium

Reedwood Materials

Primobius

Battery Solutions

American Battery Technology

Accurec Recycling

Neometals

Fortum

SungEel MCC Americas

Redux GmbH

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.3 NMC Battery

1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Industry Trends

2.3.2 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Recycling of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top

