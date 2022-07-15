Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market was valued at 728.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

HVDC Transmission uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links. HVDC allows power transmission between unsynchronized AC transmission systems. Since the power flow through an HVDC link can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load, it can stabilize a network against disturbances due to rapid changes in power. HVDC also allows transfer of power between grid systems running at different frequencies, such as 50 Hz and 60 Hz. This improves the stability and economy of each grid, by allowing exchange of power between incompatible networks.In Asia Pacific (APAC), China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the HVDC transmission system market due to the growing demand for power in these countries. Some other factors affecting the growth of the market in this region include aging power infrastructure, increase in power consumption pattern, economic uncertainties, and low carbon emission initiatives. High power quality along with reliable and stable power transmission are some of the key requirements in the power industry. This factor is driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the APAC region.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Siemens

XD Group

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

Xuji Group

Hitachi

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa

By Types:

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

By Applications:

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High-power Rating Projects

1.4.3 Low power Rating Projects

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Subsea Transmission

1.5.3 Underground Transmission

1.5.4 Overhead Transmission

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market

1.8.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC)

