Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PC-based
Mobile Apps
Segment by Application
News
Sports
Concerts
Corporate
Government
Others
By Company
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM Cloud Video
Ooyala
VBrick
Qumu Corporation
Kaltura
Contus
Sonic Foundry
Panopto
Wowza Media Systems
Kollective Technology
Verizon Digital Media Services
DaCast
JW Player Live
Livestream (Vimeo)
Muvi
StreamShark
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PC-based
1.2.3 Mobile Apps
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 News
1.3.3 Sports
1.3.4 Concerts
1.3.5 Corporate
1.3.6 Government
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 G
