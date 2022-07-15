Global Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Project Portfolio Management Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Project Portfolio Management Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Services
Segment by Application
BFSI
Government
Engineering & Construction
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Others
By Company
Wrike
Broadcom
HPE
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
SAP SE
Upland Software
Workfront, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Mavenlink
Oracle Corporation
Lanisware
ServiceNow, Inc.
Monday.com
Zoho Projects
Asana
Jira
Projectplace
AtTask
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 Engineering & Construction
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 IT & Telecom
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Project Portfolio Management Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Project Portfolio Management Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Project Portfolio Management Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Project Portfolio Management Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 Project Portfolio Management Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Project Portfoli
