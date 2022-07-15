Global District Heating and Cooling Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global District Heating and Cooling market was valued at 18120.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

District energy, both heating and cooling, tie together the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a need of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is delivered to several buildings in a larger area from a central plant. The water based distribution system guarantees that heat and cooling arrive safely to the end users.With district heating, energy is saved overall, as it takes advantage of resources that would otherwise not be have been used, making it an efficient and sustainable solution to satisfy the local heat and cooling demand in a city. The classification of district heating and cooling includes district heating and district cooling, and the proportion of district heating in 2019 is about 86%. District heating and cooling is widely used in residential, commercial and industrial. The most proportion of district heating and cooling is used in residential buildings, and the proportion in 2019 is about 39%.

By Market Verdors:

ENGIE

NRG Energy

Fortum

Empower

ADC Energy Systems

STEAG

?rsted A/S

Tabreed

Vattenfall

RWE AG

Goteborg Energi

Logstor

Shinryo

Emicool

Keppel DHCS

Statkraft

Ramboll

By Types:

District Heating

District Cooling

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by District Heating and Cooling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 District Heating

1.4.3 District Cooling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global District Heating and Cooling Market

1.8.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers District Heating and Cooling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Sales R

