Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Battery Storage Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stationary Battery Storage Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stationary Battery Storage Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Ion Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stationary Battery Storage Systems include BYD, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, Tesla, Panasonic Corporation, ACDelco, Durapower, Uniper and Johnson Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stationary Battery Storage Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium Ion Battery
Sodium Sulphur Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Flow Battery
Others
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Emergency Power
Communication Base Station
Local Energy Storage
Remote Relay Stations
Uninterrupted Power Supply
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stationary Battery Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stationary Battery Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stationary Battery Storage Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stationary Battery Storage Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYD
Toshiba Corporation
LG Chem
Tesla
Panasonic Corporation
ACDelco
Durapower
Uniper
Johnson Controls
Exide Technologies
Buracell
Samsung
Philips
GS Yuasa International
Hitachi Chemical
Hoppecke Batteries
Furukawa Battery
Enersys
Mutlu Batteries
Ampere Energy
HydrRedox Technologies
Siemens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationary Battery Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationary Battery Storage Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Battery Storage Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Battery Storage Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Battery Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
