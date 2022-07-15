Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The feasibility of plant lifetime extension (PLEX), sometimes known as asset sweating, depends on both safety and economic factors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Plant Life Extension in Global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Plant Life Extension include Areva, CNNC, Rosatom, Westinghouse Electric Company, CGN, Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, KHNP and Kansai Electric Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nuclear Plant Life Extension companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Maintenance Management
Renovation Managemet
Extension Management
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant
Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant
Gas-cooled Nuclear Power Plant
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Plant Life Extension revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Plant Life Extension revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Areva
CNNC
Rosatom
Westinghouse Electric Company
CGN
Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
KHNP
Kansai Electric Power
Japan Atomic Power
Alstom
Hitachi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nuclear Plant Life Extension Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Plant Life Extension Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nuclear Plant Life Extension Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Plant Life Extension Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nuclear Plant Life Extension Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Plan
