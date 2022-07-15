Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The feasibility of plant lifetime extension (PLEX), sometimes known as asset sweating, depends on both safety and economic factors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Plant Life Extension in Global

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nuclear Plant Life Extension market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Maintenance Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Plant Life Extension include Areva, CNNC, Rosatom, Westinghouse Electric Company, CGN, Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, KHNP and Kansai Electric Power, etc.

We surveyed the Nuclear Plant Life Extension companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maintenance Management

Renovation Managemet

Extension Management

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Gas-cooled Nuclear Power Plant

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nuclear Plant Life Extension Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Nuclear Plant Life Extension revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nuclear Plant Life Extension revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Areva

CNNC

Rosatom

Westinghouse Electric Company

CGN

Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

KHNP

Kansai Electric Power

Japan Atomic Power

Alstom

Hitachi

