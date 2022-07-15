Global Decision-support System (DSS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Decision-support System (DSS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Decision-support System (DSS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud based
On premise
Segment by Application
Large Enterprise
SMB
By Company
SAP
Qlik
Information Builders
Parmenides
TIBCO Software
Riskturn
Paramount Decisions
Lumina Decision Systems
Ideyeah Solutions
GoldSim Technology Group
1000Minds
Tribium Software
Palisade
Banxia Software
CampaignGO
Defense Group
Dataland Software
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Decision-support System (DSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud based
1.2.3 On premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Decision-support System (DSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprise
1.3.3 SMB
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Decision-support System (DSS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Decision-support System (DSS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Decision-support System (DSS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Decision-support System (DSS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Decision-support System (DSS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Decision-support System (DSS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Decision-support System (DSS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Decision-support System (DSS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Decision-support System (DSS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Decision-support System (DSS) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Decision-support System (DSS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Decision-support System (DSS) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Decision-support System (DSS) Revenue Market Share by Players
