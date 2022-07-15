SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) is a software application program for process control, which refers to do both Data acquisition and Communication interface. SCADA is a central control system which consists of controller network interfaces, input or output communication equipment and software. SCADA implies a highly configurable set of industrial software applications that can be used to support management of almost any form of process production. SCADA is widely applied in the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sectors. In the upstream sector, its role often is stereotyped as being largely in support of remote data transmission.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, PSI AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CygNet Software, Siemens and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Advanced Control

Downhole Control

Leak Detection

Reservoir Management

Others

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

PSI AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

CygNet Software

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Orbcomm

Iconics

International Business Machines Corporation

TechnipFMC

Emerson Electric

ABB

Skkynet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SCADA Systems for Oil and Gas Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

