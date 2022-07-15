Global Web-based Carpooling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Web-based Carpooling market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Web-based Carpooling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Standalone Platform
Integrated
Segment by Application
For Business
For Individuals
For Schools, etc.
By Company
Uber
BlaBlaCar
Wunder Carpool
Karos
Carma
SPLT (Splitting Fares)
Waze Carpool
Shared Rides (Lyft Line)
Via Transportation
Zimride by Enterprise
Scoop Technologies
Ola Share
SRide
Meru Carpool
Grab
Ryde
Didi Chuxing
Dida Chuxing
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standalone Platform
1.2.3 Integrated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 For Business
1.3.3 For Individuals
1.3.4 For Schools, etc.
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Web-based Carpooling Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Web-based Carpooling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Web-based Carpooling Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Web-based Carpooling Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Web-based Carpooling Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Web-based Carpooling Industry Trends
2.3.2 Web-based Carpooling Market Drivers
2.3.3 Web-based Carpooling Market Challenges
2.3.4 Web-based Carpooling Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Web-based Carpooling Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Web-based Carpooling Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Web-based Carpooling Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1,
