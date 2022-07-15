Offshore Energy Storage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Offshore energy storage refers to storing the energy produced either by wind turbines or offshore oil & gas storage system. Energy storage technology helps to store excess energy which can be used at a later period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Energy Storage in global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Offshore Energy Storage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Offshore Energy Storage market was valued at 142.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1445.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Ion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Energy Storage include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Deepwater Wind, Duke Energy, E.ON, LG Chem, Johnson Controls and SolarEdge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Offshore Energy Storage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Flow Vanadium

Flow Zinc

Others

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Offshore Wind

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Deepwater Wind

Duke Energy

E.ON

LG Chem

Johnson Controls

SolarEdge

Tesla

PG and E

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Energy Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Energy Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Energy Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Energy Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Energy Storage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Energy Storage Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Energy Storage Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Energy Storage Companies

4 Sights by Product

