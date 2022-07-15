Global Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital-led Consumer Banking market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital-led Consumer Banking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Service
Segment by Application
Transactional Accounts
Savings Accounts
Debit Cards
Credit Cards
Loans
Others
By Company
Atom Bank
Babb
Ffrees
Fidor Bank
Iam Bank
Monzo
N26
Revolut
Starling Bank
Tandem
Zopa
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transactional Accounts
1.3.3 Savings Accounts
1.3.4 Debit Cards
1.3.5 Credit Cards
1.3.6 Loans
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital-led Consumer Banking Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital-led Consumer Banking Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital-led Consumer Banking Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital-led Consumer Banking Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital-led Consumer Banking Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital-led Consumer Banking Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital-led Consumer Banking Players by Revenue
