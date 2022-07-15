China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Traditional Compressed Air Energy Storage
Liquid Gas Compressed Air Energy Storage
Other
China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Power Station
Distributed Energy System
Automotive Power
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compressed Air Energy Storage revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compressed Air Energy Storage revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Compressed Air Energy Storage sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Compressed Air Energy Storage sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dresser-Rand Group
General Compression
Hydrostor
LightSail Energy
SustainX
Apex CAES
Bright Energy Storage Technologies
Gaelectric
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compressed Air Energy Storage Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Compressed Air Energy Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Sales by Companies
3.5 China Compressed Air Energy Storage Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compressed Air Energy Storage Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Compressed Air Energy Storage Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compressed Air Energy Storage Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Compressed Air Energy Storage Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compressed Air Energy Storage Companies in China
4 Sights by Type
