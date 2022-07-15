Global IoT Professional Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
IoT Professional Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Professional Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Consulting
Infrastructure
System Designing & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Segment by Application
Intelligent Manufacturing
Intelligent Transportation And Logistics
Intelligent Medical
Smart Retail
Intelligent Energy
By Company
Accenture (Ireland)
AT&T (US)
NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
IBM Corporation (US)
Capgemini (France)
Cognizant (US)
Happiest Minds (India)
Infosys Limited (India)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Tech Mahindra Limited (India)
Wipro Limited (India)
Genpact (US)
Vodafone (UK)
LUXOFT (Switzerland)
Atos SE (France)
Prodapt Solutions(US)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Consulting
1.2.3 Infrastructure
1.2.4 System Designing & Integration
1.2.5 Support & Maintenance
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Intelligent Manufacturing
1.3.3 Intelligent Transportation And Logistics
1.3.4 Intelligent Medical
1.3.5 Smart Retail
1.3.6 Intelligent Energy
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IoT Professional Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IoT Professional Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IoT Professional Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IoT Professional Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IoT Professional Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IoT Professional Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 IoT Professional Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 IoT Professional Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 IoT Professional Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT Professional Service Players by Revenue
