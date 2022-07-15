Global IoT Professional Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

IoT Professional Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Professional Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Consulting

Infrastructure

System Designing & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Segment by Application

Intelligent Manufacturing

Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

Intelligent Medical

Smart Retail

Intelligent Energy

By Company

Accenture (Ireland)

AT&T (US)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

IBM Corporation (US)

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

Happiest Minds (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

Genpact (US)

Vodafone (UK)

LUXOFT (Switzerland)

Atos SE (France)

Prodapt Solutions(US)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Consulting

1.2.3 Infrastructure

1.2.4 System Designing & Integration

1.2.5 Support & Maintenance

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Intelligent Manufacturing

1.3.3 Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

1.3.4 Intelligent Medical

1.3.5 Smart Retail

1.3.6 Intelligent Energy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 IoT Professional Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 IoT Professional Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 IoT Professional Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 IoT Professional Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 IoT Professional Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 IoT Professional Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 IoT Professional Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 IoT Professional Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 IoT Professional Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT Professional Service Players by Revenue



