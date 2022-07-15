Uncategorized

Global Power Tool Batteries Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power Tool Batteries market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Tool Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nickel Battery

 

Li-Ion Battery

 

Segment by Application

Electric Drill

Electric Hammer

Electric Wrench

Other

By Company

A123 Systems

LG Chem

Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions

SAMSUNG SDI

Sony

AEG POWERTOOLS

Bosch

BYD Company

COSLIGHT

E-ONE MOLI ENERGY

GS Yuasa International

Hitachi Power Tools

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

MatchBox Instruments

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

Global Power Tool Batteries Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

 

