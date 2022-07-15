Escape Room Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Escape Room in Global, including the following market information:
Global Escape Room Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Escape Room market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Escape Room include Breakout Games, All In Adventures, Key Quest, Escapology, Escape the Room, The Great Escape Room, PanIQ Room, Epic Escape Game and Great Room Escape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Escape Room companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Escape Room Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.)
Medium Theme Room (100-500 sq. m.)
Big Theme Room (more than 500 sq. m.)
Global Escape Room Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Company Managers
General Staff
Private Entrepreneurs
Students
Freelancers
Others
Global Escape Room Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Escape Room revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Escape Room revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Breakout Games
All In Adventures
Key Quest
Escapology
Escape the Room
The Great Escape Room
PanIQ Room
Epic Escape Game
Great Room Escape
Maze Rooms
The Escape Game
Amazing Escape Room
60 Out Escape Rooms
Escape INC
Texas Panic Room
The Puzzle Effect
Mastermind Escape Games
Escape Key
Exodus Escape Room
5 Wits
Escape This Live
Escape Zone 60
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Escape Room Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Escape Room Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Escape Room Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Escape Room Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Escape Room Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Escape Room Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Escape Room Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Escape Room Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Escape Room Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Escape Room Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escape Room Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Escape Room Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escape Room Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Escape Room Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.)
4.1.3 M
