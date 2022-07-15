Escape Room Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Escape Room in Global, including the following market information:

Global Escape Room Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Escape Room market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Escape Room include Breakout Games, All In Adventures, Key Quest, Escapology, Escape the Room, The Great Escape Room, PanIQ Room, Epic Escape Game and Great Room Escape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Escape Room companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Escape Room Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.)

Medium Theme Room (100-500 sq. m.)

Big Theme Room (more than 500 sq. m.)

Global Escape Room Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Company Managers

General Staff

Private Entrepreneurs

Students

Freelancers

Others

Global Escape Room Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Escape Room Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Escape Room revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Escape Room revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Breakout Games

All In Adventures

Key Quest

Escapology

Escape the Room

The Great Escape Room

PanIQ Room

Epic Escape Game

Great Room Escape

Maze Rooms

The Escape Game

Amazing Escape Room

60 Out Escape Rooms

Escape INC

Texas Panic Room

The Puzzle Effect

Mastermind Escape Games

Escape Key

Exodus Escape Room

5 Wits

Escape This Live

Escape Zone 60

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Escape Room Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Escape Room Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Escape Room Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Escape Room Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Escape Room Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Escape Room Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Escape Room Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Escape Room Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Escape Room Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Escape Room Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escape Room Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Escape Room Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escape Room Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Escape Room Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Small Theme Room (less than 100 sq. m.)

4.1.3 M

