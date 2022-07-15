Aircraft Surface Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Surface Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Surface Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pre-treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Surface Treatment include KGaA, Solvay SA, Socomore, PPG Industries, Oerlikon Group, Chemetall (BASF SA), Nihon Parkerizing, Henkel AG & Company and The Surface Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Surface Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pre-treatment
Chemical Milling
Depaint and Repaint
Engine Maintenance
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fuselage
Wings
Engine
Landing Gears
Others
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Surface Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Surface Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KGaA
Solvay SA
Socomore
PPG Industries
Oerlikon Group
Chemetall (BASF SA)
Nihon Parkerizing
Henkel AG & Company
The Surface Company
Quaker Chemical Corporation
Fokker Technik (GKN Aerospace)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Surface Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Surface Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Surface Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Aircraft Surface Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Surface Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Surface Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Surface Treatment Companies
