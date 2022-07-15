EMC testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMC testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global EMC testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMC testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Testing Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMC testing include Intertek, Fortive, SGS, DEKRA, Bureau Veritas, Keysight Technologies and Eurofins Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EMC testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMC testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EMC testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

Global EMC testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EMC testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Appliances and Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Automotive

IT and Telecommunications

Medical

Other

Global EMC testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global EMC testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMC testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMC testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intertek

Fortive

SGS

DEKRA

Bureau Veritas

Keysight Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EMC testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EMC testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EMC testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EMC testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EMC testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EMC testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EMC testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EMC testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EMC testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies EMC testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMC testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMC testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMC testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global EMC testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Testing Services

4.1.3 Inspection Services



