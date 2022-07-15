Brain Training Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brain Training Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Brain Training Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brain Training Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Menory Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brain Training Software include Sudoku, Lumosity, Happy Neuron, My Brain Trainer, Crosswords, Braingle, Queendom and Brain Age Concentration Training, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brain Training Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brain Training Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Brain Training Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Menory
Attention
Language
Executive Function
Others
Global Brain Training Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Brain Training Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Child
Adult
Global Brain Training Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Brain Training Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brain Training Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brain Training Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sudoku
Lumosity
Happy Neuron
My Brain Trainer
Crosswords
Braingle
Queendom
Brain Age Concentration Training
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brain Training Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brain Training Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brain Training Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brain Training Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brain Training Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brain Training Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brain Training Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brain Training Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Brain Training Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Brain Training Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brain Training Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brain Training Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brain Training Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
