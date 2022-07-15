Flooring Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flooring Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Flooring Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flooring Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Installation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flooring Services include Flooring Services LLC (FSL), Right Flooring Services, FS Builder Resources, Thorner Flooring Services, C & D Flooring Services, Complete Flooring Service and Bme Flooring Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flooring Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flooring Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Installation

Replacement

Cleaning

Repair

Others

Global Flooring Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individuals

Companies

Other

Global Flooring Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flooring Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flooring Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flooring Services LLC (FSL)

Right Flooring Services

FS Builder Resources

Thorner Flooring Services

C & D Flooring Services

Complete Flooring Service

Bme Flooring Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flooring Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flooring Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flooring Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flooring Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flooring Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flooring Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flooring Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flooring Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Flooring Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Flooring Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flooring Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flooring Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flooring Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Flooring Services Market Size Markets,

