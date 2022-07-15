Flooring Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flooring Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Flooring Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flooring Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Installation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flooring Services include Flooring Services LLC (FSL), Right Flooring Services, FS Builder Resources, Thorner Flooring Services, C & D Flooring Services, Complete Flooring Service and Bme Flooring Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flooring Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flooring Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Installation
Replacement
Cleaning
Repair
Others
Global Flooring Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individuals
Companies
Other
Global Flooring Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Flooring Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flooring Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flooring Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flooring Services LLC (FSL)
Right Flooring Services
FS Builder Resources
Thorner Flooring Services
C & D Flooring Services
Complete Flooring Service
Bme Flooring Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flooring Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flooring Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flooring Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flooring Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flooring Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flooring Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flooring Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flooring Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Flooring Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Flooring Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flooring Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flooring Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flooring Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Flooring Services Market Size Markets,
