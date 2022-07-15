Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

Lithium?titanate Battery

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Vehicles

By Company

LG

BYD

Toshiba

SDI

Hitachi

Panasonic

AESC

Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ)

Li-Tec

Valence

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery

1.2.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

1.2.4 LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery

1.2.5 Lithium?titanate Battery

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Plug-In Electric Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Production

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

