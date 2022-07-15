Fast-casual Dining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fast-casual Dining in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fast-casual Dining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fast-casual Dining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lunch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fast-casual Dining include JAB Holdings, Nando?s, Pizza Hut, The Restaurant Group, 100 Montaditos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys, Francesca and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fast-casual Dining companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fast-casual Dining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fast-casual Dining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lunch
Dinner
Breakfast
Snacks
Global Fast-casual Dining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fast-casual Dining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Off-premise
Global Fast-casual Dining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fast-casual Dining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fast-casual Dining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fast-casual Dining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JAB Holdings
Nando?s
Pizza Hut
The Restaurant Group
100 Montaditos
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Five Guys
Francesca
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Itsu
Leon
March? M?venpick
Mezzo Di Pasta
PAUL
Smashburger
Shake Shack
Tossed
Tortilla Mexican Grill
Vapiano
vonAllw?rden
Patisserie Valerie
Sushi Daily
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fast-casual Dining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fast-casual Dining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fast-casual Dining Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fast-casual Dining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fast-casual Dining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fast-casual Dining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fast-casual Dining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fast-casual Dining Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fast-casual Dining Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fast-casual Dining Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fast-casual Dining Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fast-casual Dining Market
