Secure File Transfer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Secure File Transfer in Global, including the following market information:

Global Secure File Transfer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Secure File Transfer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Secure File Transfer include Accellion, Axway, Saison Information Systems (HULFT), IBM, CTERA, Helpsystems (GoAnyWhere), Hightail (YouSendIt), Huddle and Seeburger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Secure File Transfer companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Secure File Transfer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises Solutions

Cloud-based Services

Global Secure File Transfer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Legal

Retail

Entertainment

Manufacturing

Global Secure File Transfer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Secure File Transfer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Secure File Transfer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accellion

Axway

Saison Information Systems (HULFT)

IBM

CTERA

Helpsystems (GoAnyWhere)

Hightail (YouSendIt)

Huddle

Seeburger

SolarWinds

South River Technologies

THRU INC

MayTech

Microsoft

VanDyke Software

Vaultize

XMedius Open Text

PrimeuR

Safe-T

Intralinks

JSCAPE

Dropbox

Egress Software Technologies

EISOO

Google

Befine Solutions AG (CRYPTSHARE)

Biscom

BlackBerry

Cleo

Coviant Software

IPSWITCH

Attunity

Citrix

Egnyte

Globalscape

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Secure File Transfer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Secure File Transfer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Secure File Transfer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Secure File Transfer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Secure File Transfer Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Secure File Transfer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Secure File Transfer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Secure File Transfer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Secure File Transfer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Secure File Transfer Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure File Transfer Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Secure File Transfer Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure File Transfer Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

