Secure File Transfer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Secure File Transfer in Global, including the following market information:
Global Secure File Transfer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Secure File Transfer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Secure File Transfer include Accellion, Axway, Saison Information Systems (HULFT), IBM, CTERA, Helpsystems (GoAnyWhere), Hightail (YouSendIt), Huddle and Seeburger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Secure File Transfer companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Secure File Transfer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises Solutions
Cloud-based Services
Global Secure File Transfer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare
Legal
Retail
Entertainment
Manufacturing
Global Secure File Transfer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Secure File Transfer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Secure File Transfer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Secure File Transfer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accellion
Axway
Saison Information Systems (HULFT)
IBM
CTERA
Helpsystems (GoAnyWhere)
Hightail (YouSendIt)
Huddle
Seeburger
SolarWinds
South River Technologies
THRU INC
MayTech
Microsoft
VanDyke Software
Vaultize
XMedius Open Text
PrimeuR
Safe-T
Intralinks
JSCAPE
Dropbox
Egress Software Technologies
EISOO
Befine Solutions AG (CRYPTSHARE)
Biscom
BlackBerry
Cleo
Coviant Software
IPSWITCH
Attunity
Citrix
Egnyte
Globalscape
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Secure File Transfer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Secure File Transfer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Secure File Transfer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Secure File Transfer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Secure File Transfer Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Secure File Transfer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Secure File Transfer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Secure File Transfer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Secure File Transfer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Secure File Transfer Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure File Transfer Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Secure File Transfer Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secure File Transfer Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
