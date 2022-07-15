Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks in global, including the following market information:
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks companies in 2020 (%)
The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Metal CNG Tanks
Glass Fiber CNG Tanks
Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium Duty Vehicles
Heavy Duty Vehicles
Other
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Luxfer Group
Hexagon Composites
Worthington Industries
3M
CNGUnited
GO NATURAL CNG
Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
R CNG
Wise Gas
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Faber Industries
Avanco Group
Ullit
BeiJing TianHai Industry
LianYunGang ZhongFu LianZhong Composites Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Players in Global Market
