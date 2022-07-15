Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RDA (Robotic Desktop Automation) is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry. It is a process automation technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to handle repetitive tasks manually performed by humans.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Professional Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) include Jacada, Inc., Pegasystems, Inc., Blue Prism, RoboTask, Intradiem, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Samyutam, Softomotive Ltd. and UiPath and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Professional Services

Training Services

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecom

Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Utilities

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jacada, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Blue Prism

RoboTask

Intradiem

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Samyutam

Softomotive Ltd.

UiPath

Kleptika

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Companies

3.6

