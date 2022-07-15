RAIN RFID Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
RAIN RFID is a wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the internet, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate, and engage each item. RAIN RFID technology refers to the RFID solutions connected to the cloud enabling consumers, businesses and various other stakeholders to effectively identify, authenticate, locate and engage various objects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of RAIN RFID Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global RAIN RFID Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RAIN RFID Solutions include Impinj, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Walki Group Oy, SMARTRAC N.V., ITL Group, 7iD Technologies, HID Global, Hangzhou Century Link Technology Co., Ltd. and Convergence Systems Limited (CSL), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RAIN RFID Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tags
Readers
Software
Services
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel And Footwear
Retail
Logistics
Asset Management
Medical
Air Baggage And Cargo
Electronic Vehicle Identification
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RAIN RFID Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RAIN RFID Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Impinj, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Walki Group Oy
SMARTRAC N.V.
ITL Group
7iD Technologies
HID Global
Hangzhou Century Link Technology Co., Ltd.
Convergence Systems Limited (CSL)
Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.
Xerafy (HK) Limited
CAEN RFID S.r.l.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 RAIN RFID Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global RAIN RFID Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global RAIN RFID Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top RAIN RFID Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global RAIN RFID Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global RAIN RFID Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 RAIN RFID Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies RAIN RFID Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RAIN RFID Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 RAIN RFID Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RAIN RFID Solutions Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global RAIN RFID So
