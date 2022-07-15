Builders’ Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carpentry and joinery are both construction trades. In its most simplest and traditional sense, joiners 'join' wood in a workshop, whereas carpenters construct the building elements on-site.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood in Global, including the following market information:

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellular Wood Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood include Meer End Staircases & Joinery, Medina Joinery, Stairways Midlands Ltd., Super Bebris, BaltveideLtd, Dziedrs, Ltd, SIA BYKO-LAT, Young Lim Forestry Co. Ltd and Ante-holz GmbH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellular Wood Panels

Windows

French Windows And Their Frames

Assembled Parquet Panels

Doors And Their Frames And Thresholds

Others

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Building

Others

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meer End Staircases & Joinery

Medina Joinery

Stairways Midlands Ltd.

Super Bebris

BaltveideLtd

Dziedrs, Ltd

SIA BYKO-LAT

Young Lim Forestry Co. Ltd

Ante-holz GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Players in Global Market

3.6.1

