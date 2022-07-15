Builders’ Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carpentry and joinery are both construction trades. In its most simplest and traditional sense, joiners 'join' wood in a workshop, whereas carpenters construct the building elements on-site.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood in Global, including the following market information:
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellular Wood Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood include Meer End Staircases & Joinery, Medina Joinery, Stairways Midlands Ltd., Super Bebris, BaltveideLtd, Dziedrs, Ltd, SIA BYKO-LAT, Young Lim Forestry Co. Ltd and Ante-holz GmbH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cellular Wood Panels
Windows
French Windows And Their Frames
Assembled Parquet Panels
Doors And Their Frames And Thresholds
Others
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture
Building
Others
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meer End Staircases & Joinery
Medina Joinery
Stairways Midlands Ltd.
Super Bebris
BaltveideLtd
Dziedrs, Ltd
SIA BYKO-LAT
Young Lim Forestry Co. Ltd
Ante-holz GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Builders' Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Players in Global Market
3.6.1
